Jacqueline Golden
Jacqueline Golden

Jacqueline (Olivero) Golden, 90, died August 14, 2020, in Seattle. She was born March 22, 1930, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She grew up with a large extended family in Winton, Wyoming, a Union Pacific Coal Company town. She never forgot the tough times her family endured, or the loving kindness of her maternal grandmother, Mary Kobler.

Jackie met Jim Golden in Longview, Washington, while working in an insurance office. They were married in 1954 and enjoyed 60 years as true companions and equal partners until Jim's death in 2014.

Family, faith, and community were Jackie's core values. At the Church of the Resurrection in Bellevue she was a longstanding member of the altar guild and loved recruiting new members. At her daughters' schools she joined PTA, led girl scout troops, and volunteered for many other activities. When she and Jim moved to the Skyline retirement community 10 years ago, new neighbors became friends, and aides, nurses and staff became family.

For her 3 daughters she fostered a love of reading, learning, animals and nature. She brought home stacks of books from the library, welcomed cats, dogs, guinea pigs, fish, turtles and bunnies as part of the family, and packed up the station wagon for summer vacations to national parks. Always forgiving, Jackie set an example to all as she set aside differences in favor of family harmony. The traditions she built will continue, along with great memories of good times together.

She is survived by her daughters Julie Brimble (James), Joyce Golden (Erik Anderson), and Jill Golden; grandsons Michael Brimble (Christina Baello) and Nick Anderson (Gracia); and 1 great-granddaughter.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
