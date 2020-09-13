Jacqueline Carr Kersey



Jacqueline "Jacke" age 93,



passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Seattle on January 27, 1927 to Robert and Amy Carr, she was the youngest of six children. A graduate of Roosevelt High School and a local business college, Jacke was a lifelong learner and set out to accomplish her goals with tenacity and heart.



A talented singer, she regularly performed as a soprano soloist at Seattle's Trinity Episcopal Church as well as St. Barnabas Church in Ewa Beach, HI and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Diego, CA. In the early 50's, she traveled throughout the Northwest as a featured singer on a concert tour. During this time, she also worked as an Office Manager for Buda Engines, Inc.



After marrying the love of her life, John "Jack" Kersey, Jacke's focus shifted to family with birth of their five sons. For two decades, she served as President of the PTA at the children's schools and provided one-on-one tutoring assistance to many pupils. As a result of her extraordinary dedication and in recognition for her service to the community, she received the PTA's highest award, the Honorary Life Membership.



During her husband's 30-year Naval career, Jacke was active in the Officers Wives Club, headed numerous social events, and coordinated many required relocations throughout the country. One unforgettable event occurred during a relocation from Seattle to Hawaii, Jacke not only had to pack up the house and arrange the household move, but she also had to endure a 9-hour flight with four boys under the age of five in a Pan Am prop plane.



For over 15 years, she was a Cub Scout Den Leader and a Water Safety Instructor for the Red Cross, instructing swim classes for hundreds of youngsters. A sports enthusiast, Jacke was a Little League Team Mother, Coach, and Scorekeeper. She also coached an all-star Bobby Sox softball team and was a member of a large bowling league in San Diego for nearly 20 years, earning numerous championship trophies and high bowler awards. As further testament to her diverse talents, Jacke was honored by the State of Mississippi for Leadership in Programming as a member of the Homemakers' Club and also received a 200-hours pin as a volunteer Pink Lady at the Oxford, MS hospital.



After raising her sons, she returned to workforce as an accountant for Gulf Oil. For the past 23 years, she has volunteered at the United Methodist Church of Edmonds Food Bank where she made many close friends while greatly contributing to her community.



Together with her loving husband, Jacke's greatest joy in life was raising her five sons: loving and interacting with them, taking pride in their accomplishments, and sharing in their achievements.



Jacqueline is survived by her sons Cdr. John Kerry USN (ret) (Rebecca), Jerry K. (Cindy), James Barry (Barbie), Terry Jeff (Marcella), and Jason P. (Priya), grandchildren Laurel, Shaun, Aubrey, and Casey, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. She is predeceased by her husband of 44 years Cdr. John R. Kersey USN (ret), her parents, sisters Ruth Slagle, Sibyl Chapman, Marjorie Stade, Gladys Chase, and brother Robert Carr. Jacke gave of herself by doing for others and is now soaring with the angels.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store