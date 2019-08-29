Home

Emmick Family Funeral Services
3243 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2207
Jacqueline Jean (Bartlett) Call


1938 - 2019
Jacqueline Jean (Bartlett) Call Obituary
Jacqueline Jean (Bartlett) Call

February 7, 1938 ~ August 15, 2019

Born in Seattle, lived and attended school in Renton, WA.

Attended WSU, CWU, and received BA in Home Economics from SPU. Resided in Federal Way, WA. Taught 25 years in Highline School District. Requested no life support or services. Remembrances to Children's Hospital, Seattle Pacific University, or Seattle Humane Society (cats).

To view Jackie's full story and share memories, visit:

www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Jacqueline-Call
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
