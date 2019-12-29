|
Jacqueline Joyce
Ladum
Oct. 18, 1928 ~ Dec. 7, 2019
A life well lived
91 years of extraordinary living marked by loving others and being loved in return. Jacqueline Joyce "Jackie" Ladum, a life-long resident of West Seattle, a superb mother of five, and devoted wife of six decades to Larry, will be remembered for her enduring kindness, joviality, commitment to her beloved family and friends, fantastic cooking and hospitality, and her love of life.
Jackie's family included ten grandchildren and one great grandchild with another soon on the way. Mom lived out her final year battling the effects of Parkinson's, but she did so with a stubborn grace that was evident to the very end. She will always be in our hearts.
Services will be held sometime in 2020 with more information and updates available at ladum.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019