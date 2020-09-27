Jacqueline Kay Callahan
1948 ~ 2020
Jackie Callahan, 72, of Everett, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 with her family by her side. Jackie was born to Kenneth Sherwood and Dorothy Sickler along with 2 siblings, Pat and Dale. She married the love of her life, Leonard Callahan Jr. on July 31, 1969.
Jackie is the loving mother of 3 children; Donnajeanne, Wayne and Kimberly; proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Jackie was always very involved in all aspects of family life & fulfilled life with zest and energy.
Jackie is eternally loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.