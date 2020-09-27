1/1
Jacqueline Kay Callahan
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Kay Callahan

1948 ~ 2020

Jackie Callahan, 72, of Everett, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 with her family by her side. Jackie was born to Kenneth Sherwood and Dorothy Sickler along with 2 siblings, Pat and Dale. She married the love of her life, Leonard Callahan Jr. on July 31, 1969.

Jackie is the loving mother of 3 children; Donnajeanne, Wayne and Kimberly; proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Jackie was always very involved in all aspects of family life & fulfilled life with zest and energy.

Jackie is eternally loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved