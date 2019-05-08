Jacqueline M. Breskovich



Our lovely Jackie passed into the arms of our Lord on the morning of May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jacqueline was born on July 30, 1925 in Shanghai, China to William and Lucy Reeves.



Her childhood with her younger brother, Peter was idyllic, attending the Cathedral School and the St. Giles British School. Summers were spent exploring China and parts of Europe.



In 1938 she left for London to attend St. Mary's Ascot Boarding School. During the Blitz in London, she was evacuated to Canada. At 15 years of age, she embarked on the M/V Warwick Castle with her younger brother and grandmother, braving the North Atlantic and landing in Canada in January, 1941.



She was taken in by the sisters at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Point Grey, Vancouver. There, she got word that her parents were imprisoned at Lungwha internment camp, and for four years did not know whether they were alive or dead. The generosity of the nuns kept her going which solidified her Catholic faith, with the Lord as her constant companion.



She was reunited with her parents in late 1945. She worked for the British Consulate in both Vancouver and Seattle, where she met her husband, Robert Breskovich. They married in 1955 at St. James Cathedral. Capitol Hill and St. James became her home as they raised their 3 children.



Her eldest son was born with Downs Syndrome which became a catalyst for her passionate advocacy for the developmentally disabled. Jackie was a vivacious reader, gardener, regular attendee of the Symphony and Opera.



She was dedicated to the loves of her life: her husband, children and grandchildren. Never could there be a more adoring and attentive Gran-Gran. Strong and faith-filled, she embraced life full on with British grit.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother and is survived by her children, John Breskovich, Mary Lee (Michael) and Robert Breskovich (Barbara); grandchildren, Katherine Rosati (Richard), and Jacqueline, Mary Pat and Maggie Lee.



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Horizon House Memory Care Unit and her faithful friend Samir Nassar.



Funeral Mass will be held



Monday, May 13th at 10:00am at



St. James Cathedral



804 9th Ave Seattle, 98104



Interment, Holyrood Cemetery



Remembrances in Jacqueline's name may be made to St. James Cathedral



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times from May 8 to May 12, 2019