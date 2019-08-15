|
Col. Jacqueline (Swanson) Mason
Age 72, from Lynnwood, WA,
Jacqueline Mason passed away quietly at home August 10, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born in Grafton, WV, she faithfully served her country for 32 years in the U.S. Army both active and reserves, and worked as a substitute teacher in the Edmonds School District. She was dedicated to her family and church community. She is survived by her husband David Swanson, daughter Nancy and husband Justin Evans; granddaughters Molly and Charlotte, and daughters Mary and Patricia Swanson.
Memorial is Aug. 20th at 11am at North Creek Presbyterian Church. She will be inurned at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019