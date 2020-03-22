|
Jacqueline Ruth Farwell M.D.
Age 73, beloved daughter of George Wells Farwell and Ruth Kircher Farwell, born January 2,
1947, Chicago, IL, Jacqueline died
March 12, 2020, in Seattle, WA. Survived by daughter Julia Alina Tufts of Auburn, WA, son Forrest Bruce Farwell of Vancouver, BC, and siblings Barbara Wells Farwell Alexander, Lawrence Ashley Farwell, and Bruce Kircher Farwell, all of Seattle. Memorial service to be scheduled later at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, Seattle
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020