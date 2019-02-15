Jacquelyn G. LarsEn



Jacquelyn G. Larsen of West Seattle passed away January 22, 2019 at the age of 86.



"Jackie" was the daughter of George and Mary E. Hixon.



She was a life long resident of West Seattle, attending Jefferson Grade School, Madison Junior High School and West Seattle High School, graduating in 1950.



Jackie was predeceased by her husband Edmund Larsen, her beloved son, Jeff Larsen and siblings Ruth Veenhuizen, Barbara DeVinck, James Hixon, Carol Olivotti, Geraldine Taylor and George E. Hixon.



Jackie is survived by her devoted son Tim Larsen, nephews Brian Cook and Michael Olivotti and niece Cynthia Taylor Hickman and many close cousins.



Jackie was the last living of seven siblings. She married Ed Larsen in 1950 and had two sons, Tim and Jeff. According to her life long friends, whom she met in kindergarten, Jackie was a "kind friend who was a good listener." To her family, she was a loving and faithful caretaker. She loved dogs and reading and drives around Alki point. She will be remembered for her wit and her laugh.



A private memorial is planned for the Spring. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019