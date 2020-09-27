Jacques Alexandre Cubilie;
On Wednesday, September 16,
2020, Jacques Alexandre Cubilie;, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 90. Born on March 16, 1930 in Loubieng, France, Jacques immigrated to America in 1952 following his military service in West Africa. On his arrival in Salem, OR he began climbing the mountains of the Cascades, co-founded the Santiam Alpine Club and was an enthusiastic and committed member of mountain rescue. After moving to Seattle, WA, he married Mary Helen Pieroth, had two children and became a founding member of the Seattle rugby scene. Jacques loved the outdoors, from backpacking and mountaineering to tending land and working outside. He was known for his storytelling, his kindness, his humor and his devotion to friends and family. Following Mary's death in 1974, Jacques raised their children alone until marrying Carol Jean Large; in 1985. Jacques is survived by Carol, his four children, Anne, Marc, Suzanne and Tim, his brother He;bert, his sister Monique, three grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
