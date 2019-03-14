Jade L. Poole



June 16, 1948 ~ March 1, 2019



Jade L Poole passed away on March 1, 2019 at his home in Shoreline, WA. He was born June 16, 1948 in Bremerton Washington to a career military man Verl and Joyce Poole. The Poole family moved to north Seattle where Jade graduated from Shorecrest High School in 1967. Shortly after graduation and during the Vietnam War Jade went into the Navy and served a 4 year tour for his country. When he returned home he began a 40 year career at Boeing or as he called it "the Kite Factory", where he retired in 2008.



The love of his life Donna R Colburn, whom he shared 27 years with preceded him in death. Jade has 2 surviving brothers Robin and Shaun Poole.



Jade was a great man and will be



sorely missed by friends & family alike. May he rest in peace.



A graveside service will be held at



a later date. For more information



visit www.Washelli.com Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019