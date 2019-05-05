James A. Paxton



James A. Paxton, age 84 of Redmond, WA passed away from blood cancer on April 14, 2019 after experiencing the disease for 11 years. He was born May 21, 1934 in Mason City, Iowa to Wiffing H. Paxton and Esther (Sampson) Paxton. He served in the US Army at Fort Sill, and then completed a Bachelor of Architecture in 1960 at Iowa State University. He started the James Paxton Architects and Planners in Des Moines, Iowa and was in business for himself for over 20 years. The family moved from Des Moines, Iowa in 1986 to Seattle, he retired in 1999 as the city architect in Renton, WA. James Paxton, was married for 61 years to Mary L. Paxton; three children and 8 grandchildren; Anne Hammond (Bill); Lynda Nielsen (Todd); Tyson Paxton (Anya). Grandchildren William, John, Cora; Ryan, Matthew; Alexander, Anton, Austen.



Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 1:00 pm at the Bellevue Presbyterian Church located at 1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA.



In his Memory, donations can be sent to the IWMF. Complete obituary at www.FLINTOFS.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019