James A. Wolford



November 10, 1930 ~ July 21, 2020



After graduating high school in Ohio, James joined the Airforce and was stationed at McCord Airforce Base. He received a teaching credential from UW and taught in the Seattle area for many years. An avid outdoor inline skater, he also sang in the Snow-King Chorale and Sound Singers of Edmonds. He was known for his colorful clothing and personality and is survived by his six children: Pamela Mackey (Bob); Rodney Wolford; Kevin Wolford (Mary); Darryl Wolford; Todd Wolford (Christine); Randy Wolford (Nora); and five grandchildren.



