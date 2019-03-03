James Agar



James Agar, 87, of Snohomish, WA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and children, on February 22, 2019. Born to the late Jim and Florence Agar, he graduated from Ballard High School in 1949, where he met his wife of 67 years, Rae.



He was preceded in death by his sister Janet and daughter Krista. Jim is survived by his wife Rae, and children, Marion Kreiter, Snohomish; Debra Marshall (Will) University Place; Karen Agar (Lascheid) Kennewick; Ron Agar (Melanie) Prosper, TX; Stacy Agar, Charlottesville, VA; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and his loyal dog Cassie.



Jim faithfully served his country during the Korean War. A lifelong student, Jim graduated from the University of Washington (BS and MS Chemical Engineering) and Lynchburg College (MS Physics). Jim lived and worked in Richland, WA (GE and Douglas United Nuclear), San Jose, CA (Singer-Link) and Lynchburg, VA (Babcock and Wilcox / Framatome).



Always active, Jim earned a black belt, third degree, in Judo and helped establish Richland's first Dojo. He competed in Retriever field trials and loved, hunting, fishing, swimming and racquetball. Jim and Rae retired to Snohomish where they enjoyed 25 years of travel, photographing birds, and watching his beloved Huskies and Seahawks.



The family is especially appreciative of Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in memory of Jim.



The family will have a celebration of life in the spring.