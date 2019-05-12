James Alan Ahrens



March 3, 1953 ~ May 6, 2019



Jim Ahrens of University Place, WA was born in Seattle to Lois Sparks and John Ahrens. He grew up in Ballard, the youngest of three children. After graduating from Ballard High School in 1971, he joined the US Army. Jim spent 3 years on active duty, transitioned to the Reserves, and retired as a Sergeant Major in 1999. He served his country proudly and well. He was a DOD employee, assigned mainly within JBLM's Logistics Center. Retirement from the civilian job force was well deserved at the age of 59. It was then that he was able to dedicate more time to cycling - the sport he truly loved. He was well versed in bicycling as a racer, coach, referee, mentor, advocate, and supportive team member. When he wasn't on his bike he enjoyed gardening, world travel, and dabbled in photography.



Jim was a resilient man who survived a diagnosis and treatment of ongoing liver cancer for over 5 years. He was preceded in death by his older brother Michael. He is survived by his parents (Ballard, WA), sister Joann Hansen (Ballard, WA), wife of twenty years Donna Benjamin (University Place, WA), and sons Mike (Yorkton, Saskatchewan) and Colin (Portland, OR).



Interment will be at



Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent on Monday 5/13 at 12:30. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019