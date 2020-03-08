|
James Alan Webb
Born June 12, 1943 to Al and Louise Webb in Seattle, WA, Jim died on December 14, 2019 of a cancer related infection. He grew up on Mercer Island and went to the U of W, majoring in Journalism. Jim lived in the Union Hill area of Redmond for 41 years, where he loved to take his and local dogs for long walks. Later in life he had a winter home in Marana, AZ.
Jim's life was full of music. He loved concerts, especially the Rolling Stones. Jazz Alley was a common hangout of his. Jim's travels around the world were often with KPLU jazz tours and music festivals. He went to Kenya, Bhutan, India, Russia, Australia and all over Europe. He collected art, especially Pacific NW art. He loved movies: old, new, good and bad. Jim's career was in advertising which spanned projects from computer software to "Do the Puyallup", which he coined. His sense of humor will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his brother Terry (Vicky) Webb, nieces Konti Devi Webb, Heather Kirkland, Heidi Lesmeister, nephew Derek (Harmony) Webb, stepson Chris (Abby) Walls and grandson Forrest. To honor Jim's memory, please consider supporting Child Fund International.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020