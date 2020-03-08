Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alan Webb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Alan Webb Obituary
James Alan Webb

Born June 12, 1943 to Al and Louise Webb in Seattle, WA, Jim died on December 14, 2019 of a cancer related infection. He grew up on Mercer Island and went to the U of W, majoring in Journalism. Jim lived in the Union Hill area of Redmond for 41 years, where he loved to take his and local dogs for long walks. Later in life he had a winter home in Marana, AZ.

Jim's life was full of music. He loved concerts, especially the Rolling Stones. Jazz Alley was a common hangout of his. Jim's travels around the world were often with KPLU jazz tours and music festivals. He went to Kenya, Bhutan, India, Russia, Australia and all over Europe. He collected art, especially Pacific NW art. He loved movies: old, new, good and bad. Jim's career was in advertising which spanned projects from computer software to "Do the Puyallup", which he coined. His sense of humor will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his brother Terry (Vicky) Webb, nieces Konti Devi Webb, Heather Kirkland, Heidi Lesmeister, nephew Derek (Harmony) Webb, stepson Chris (Abby) Walls and grandson Forrest. To honor Jim's memory, please consider supporting Child Fund International.

Sign Jim's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -