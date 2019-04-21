|
James Alton Hagland
James Alton Hagland, 66 years a resident of Lake Stevens passed away 4-19-2019. He was born in Seattle, and graduated from Queen Anne High School, and Western Washington University. He worked 32 years for the UW Athletic Deptpartment.
Survived by his wife Georgeann, daughter Jana (Dan), son Shawn (Dave), nephew Brandon Schwitter, 2 grandchildren Michael and Ellie and sisters Joyce (Dale) and Anne (Ray).
Rosary will be held at St
Michaels, Snohomish 10:30 a.m.
Friday, April 26, 2019 followed by Mass of Christian burial at
11:00 a.m. Committal service
will be at the Holyrood cemetery.
Memorial to Alzheimer Assoc. of Washington or St. Michael's Building Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019