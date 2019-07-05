James Havird and



Susan Kalinoski Winn



Of Kildeer



James Havird Winn, 53, and Susan Kalinoski Winn, 53, passed away suddenly while scuba diving at the L.R. Doty wreck in Lake Michigan on June 28, 2019. Jim was born in Decatur, Georgia to Carol and David Winn, Sr. and Susan was born in Seattle, Washington to Deanna and Alexander Kalinoski.



Jim and Susan were passionate technical scuba divers, a love they shared throughout their marriage. When they were not seaside, they shared a love for their family, especially their six children; Aidan Carroll, Amanda Raddock (Michael), Samantha Gallagher (John), Alexandra Carroll, Andrew Winn, and Sarah Winn.



They are preceded in death by their fathers, David Winn, Sr. and Alexander Kalinoski, and brother in law, Kurt Krueger. They are survived by their mothers; Carol Winn and Deanna Kalinoski; and their siblings; Kathryn Anderson (Michael), David Winn, Jr. (Catherine), John Kalinoski (Anri), and Theresa Krueger. They are also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Kristan Funeral Home



219 W. Maple Ave, Mundelein, Illinois from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.



A private interment will be held on July 9, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit organization that recovered our family member from Lake Michigan. Please help other families find their love ones. Bruce's Legacy Inc. 942 Red Iron Road, Black River Falls, Wisconsin 54615 or online at



bruceslegacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from July 5 to July 6, 2019