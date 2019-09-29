|
|
James Anthony Merz
Jim was born on April 13, 1931 to Anthony and Marie Merz. He was the eldest of two children and is survived by his sister Marilyn McClure.
He will be dearly missed for his lust for life, humorous antics, artful storytelling, pragmatism and work ethic.
Raised in the Washington Park area of Seattle, he attended St. Joseph's grade school and Seattle Prep. In high school, he excelled in baseball, track, and especially football. He was All-Cross State halfback, played in the City vs. State All-Star game and received a football scholarship to Santa Clara University. After one year, he returned to UW to continue his studies and joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity where he formed several lifelong friendships.
After graduating, Jim served his country as an Air Force pilot achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Jim met his life-long companion and complementary opposite, Eleanor Jean Baker, they were married in 1955. Their first home was Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake. It was there that the first of five children was born, Michael Merz (Karen). Four daughters would follow: Rena Ritchey (Steve), Teresa Graff (Rick), Julie Flick (Joe), and Susie Merz (Eamonn Swords).
After the Air Force, Jim started a 37-year career with Boeing Company, where he held many key executive positions, including: Director of Manufacturing - Fabrication Division, Director of Operations - 737/757 Division, and Director of Operations - 747/767 Division. He was known for taking on difficult assignments, problem solving, and his sense of humor.
Throughout his busy career, he still found time to coach baseball, attend swim meets, tennis matches, and other sporting events for his children. The family took several enjoyable family vacations to Lake Chelan, California, and Hawaii.
In his mid-thirties, Jim took up golf, which would become a lifelong passion. He achieved a five handicap, and made five-hole in ones. His biggest satisfaction was not the scores, but all the friends he made while playing the game he dearly loved.
In retirement, Jim and Eleanor spent 20 years wintering in Maui where they made many close friends. They also enjoyed traveling abroad and taking cruises with friends.
Though family gatherings with children and grandchildren were always a highlight, they became more meaningful after the passing of Eleanor. He would frequently say how much he appreciated the love and support of his family. Family gatherings also gave Jim an opportunity to tell many stories including some of his mischievous antics.
Jim was preceded in death by Eleanor, his wife of 59 years and is survived by his five children and ten grandchildren: Nicholas Ritchey, Jacklyn Story, Kirsten Ritchey, Michael Merz, Shannon Merz, Andrew Graff, Kyle Graff, Rena Flick, Eleanor Swords and Matthew Swords.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
A private family service will be held to celebrate Jim's life.
Sign Jim's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019