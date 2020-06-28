James Anthony Motin



After more than 11 weeks of COVID-19-induced separation from family, James Anthony Motin, got what he wanted most, time with his daughters and grandchildren before passing peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was 98 years old.



James (Jim) Motin was one of four children born Nov. 11, 1921, to Harry Theo Motin and Lula Duncan Motin in Kansas City Missouri. Harold Duncan, Margaret Ann and a firstborn son preceded him in death. Born a slave, his grandfather, Harry Theodore, became a Buffalo Soldier; his picture is in the Smithsonian Institute.



Jim's mother and one of her friends introduced him to June Mack, the woman who would be his wife for more than 60 years. After serving in the army during World War II, being a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and the second Black student to graduate from Kansas State University with a degree in electrical engineering, Jim and June Motin lived in Portsmouth, New Hampshire before moving to Seattle, where Jim was in the first cohort of Black electrical engineers hired by Boeing. He remained at Boeing his entire career.



Jim's pastimes were bowling and bridge, in the latter he earned the title Life Master. He also played the violin and tutored young people at his church in math. Jim and June had three children, the youngest, James Alan, died of sickle cell at age 17. His two daughters are Lisa Motin Starke and Galen Motin Crawford. Galen and John Goff are parents to Shelby Allegra Goff and Jameson Alan Motin Goff.



Although slowed by dementia in later years, James Anthony Motin lived a life of 'amazing grace,' faith and kindness. His children and grandchildren adored him, as did all who knew him, including care givers at Merrill Gardens and Skyline Terraces. June preceded him in death in 2017. James is survived by Galen and Lisa, son-in-law Ken Crawford, grandchildren Shelby and Jameson, and nephew Harry Chris Motin. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery. Look for the date and link to the Zoom memorial service at funerals.coop. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Madrona Grace Presbyterian Church, 832 32nd Ave., Seattle, WA 98122.



