James Anthony Rossi
Age 91, passed away April 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Seattle WA to Giacinto James Rossi and Marietta Merlino. Rossi served in the U.S. Army 95th AAA Gun Battalion in Occupied Germany. He worked at an Italian food importer, then at Preservative Paints and retired from Associated Grocers. He lived in his house for 55 years, loved flying both the American and Italian Flags. He enjoyed sharing his view of Lake Washington, watching bald eagles, hummingbirds and the Blue Angels fly over his house during Seafair. His friends and family remember him growing and sharing his garden but mostly his love of fuchsia baskets. He shared his stories of the old days freely, often told with a glass of red wine.
He was preceded in death by his brother Amadeo, sisters Eva and Anne. He is survived by children Theresa (Jeff), Jeanette (Jim), and James (Christy); grand children Jennifer (Mel), Matthew (Bethanie), Tanner, Parker and four great-grand children.
An immediate family-only funeral service and burial will be held Monday, May 11 at Evergreen Washelli.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to The Museum of Flight. To donate please call 206-484-2959 or go to https://www.museumofflight.org/giving/donate
Published in The Seattle Times from May 6 to May 10, 2020