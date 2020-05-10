Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Grutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Grutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur Grutz Obituary
James Arthur Grutz

James Arthur Grutz, 79, of Seattle, Washington, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a long illness. Jim was a husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and his life.

He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, where he attended college, after which he moved to Chicago to attend Northwestern Law School.

Jim had his first job in law as a judicial clerk at the State Supreme Court in Olympia, Washington.

He had a rewarding career as a lawyer who often represented injured workers against corporations, including his 1980 victory before the United States Supreme Court.

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, 5 adult children and 11 grandchildren.

Due to the caronavirus, a small private family memorial was held for Jim on the night of his death.

Jim was a longtime supporter of Northwest Harvest, St. Labre Indian School, and Mary's Place.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -