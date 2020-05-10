|
James Arthur Grutz
James Arthur Grutz, 79, of Seattle, Washington, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a long illness. Jim was a husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and his life.
He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, where he attended college, after which he moved to Chicago to attend Northwestern Law School.
Jim had his first job in law as a judicial clerk at the State Supreme Court in Olympia, Washington.
He had a rewarding career as a lawyer who often represented injured workers against corporations, including his 1980 victory before the United States Supreme Court.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, 5 adult children and 11 grandchildren.
Due to the caronavirus, a small private family memorial was held for Jim on the night of his death.
Jim was a longtime supporter of Northwest Harvest, St. Labre Indian School, and Mary's Place.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020