|
|
Rev. James B. Reichmann
Rev. James B. Reichmann, S.J., professor of philosophy at Seattle University, died July 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart Jesuit Center, Los Gatos, CA. He was 96 years of age and a Jesuit for 79 years.
Fr. Reichmann was born January 14, 1923, in Everett, Washington. He entered the Jesuits in 1940. His Jesuit studies concluded with an earned doctorate in philosophy in 1960 from the Gregorian University in Rome.
Except for a brief stint teaching philosophy in Latin to Jesuit scholastics, his academic career was spent at Seattle University as professor of philosophy for a total of 43 years. He retired in 2013 to a ministry of prayer.
A truly dedicated scholar, he authored two books and many articles in scholarly journals. His students appreciated his teaching and often remarked that they could count on his being "clear and fair."
He was adeptly fluent in Latin, French, German, Italian, and late in life learned Spanish so that he could celebrate Mass for the Hispanic communities in Seattle.
He loved swimming in the Puget Sound at Warm Beach and Hayden Lake, Idaho-a mile each day.
He is survived by his brother, John L. Reichmann, of Cashmere, Washington, and sister, Elizabeth Crowell, of Radnor, Pennsylvania. Funeral services were held at Los Gatos, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of St. Ignatius at Seattle University at 12:30 pm on October 9, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019