James Sayer of Seattle passed away on March 10, 2019. Born to George and Evelyn Sayer on February 23, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN. Jim received his BNS from the University of Portland, Oregon and a Master's in Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Washington, Seattle.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn Sayer, sisters Kathy and Elizabeth. He is survived by siblings George (Annelise), Scott (Ellen), John (Carole), Sue Leaf, Pat, Tom (Holly), Joe, Bob, Ginny Metzger (Mark), Laurie Phillips (Mick), 28 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews.



Jim touched more lives than will ever be known. He did this as a matter of who he was - a caring, generous man who saw the human condition in every person he met. He never hesitated: he gave of himself, his property, his time, even his well-being because he cared about the welfare of others. Jim was a watcher of people: He was endlessly curious, ever amazed, and enduringly absorbed; Jim journaled what he witnessed daily. He became part of the story, and in this way Jim was both human and guardian angel. We will miss him.



