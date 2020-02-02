|
James Briggs Everett
August 26, 1945 - December 20, 2019
James (Jim) age 74, passed away on December 20, 2019 of cardiovascular disease. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on August 26, 1945 to Newton Ben Everett and Naomi Briggs Everett. After graduating from Shorecrest High School in Seattle in 1964, Jim attended Shoreline Community College. Jim spent nearly his entire life in Seattle and loved the city, its history, architecture, and especially the restaurants of the International District. He could find his way around the city to just about any where!
Growing up in Seattle in the mid-1950s, Jim and his older brother, Peter, spent their summers on the water. They launched a homemade 11 ft. rowboat from Sheridan Beach on Lake Washington and rowed it up the Sammamish Slough. As teenagers they competed in waterski races on the slough, which in those days meandered through dairy farms and meadows. On Lake Washington they competed to see who could "jump-start" on a slalom waterski from the highest dock. Each summer the Everett family cruised the San Juan Islands, the Gulf Islands, and Desolation Sound in British Columbia in their 33 ft. Egg Harbor yacht, the Navicula. As an adult, Jim took camping trips in the San Juan Islands in his bright yellow kayak.
Jim was employed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) during the 1980s. He enjoyed renovating and remodeling homes and spent many years overseeing several Seattle apartment buildings, often riding his bike to work. Jim was employed as a van driver for Access Transportation from 2000-2014. Jim enjoyed vacationing in the Philippines and met his wife, Marisa Gallo, there in 1998; they were married in February 2000.
During his retirement Jim enjoyed visiting family in Mission City, British Columbia and on Lopez Island, WA. He loved to read, take long walks around his north Seattle neighborhood, drive to Ballard to pick up fish and chips and watch boats pass through the Locks, and view his favorite TV shows sitting in his recliner.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Peter Ben Everett.
Jim is survived by his wife of over 19 years, Marisa Gallo Everett; his nephew, Benjamin Everett (Lopez Island, WA); his niece, Holly Everett Bieniawski and her husband, Stefan Bieniawski; his grand-nephew, Hugo Bieniawski; his grand-niece, Evelyn Bieniawski (Seattle); his sister-in-law, Carol Lindborg Everett (Ketchum, ID); his sister-in-law, Marichu Gallo Forester, brother-in-law, Leland Drew Forester; niece-in-law, Kaitlyn Forester; nephew-in- law, Caleb Forester (Mission City, Canada); and numerous in-laws in the Philippines.
Honoring Jim's request, a private service will be held for family members. You will be missed every day, Jim. Gifts in Jim's memory may be sent to San Juan Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 759, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.
