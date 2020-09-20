James Christ Marich



October 17, 1925 - August 21, 2020



Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 17, 1925 to Stephanie (Stella) Marich (nee Wolak) and Jacob Peter (Jack) Marich. Jim was the first of six children born to Jack and Stella.



Upon graduation from Tilden Technical High School in June, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps to become a pilot. Through an unusual set of circumstances, he instead wound up trained as a B-29 Flight Engineer, serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations. Discharged in October 1945, he returned to Chicago and went to work for Johnson and Johnson Surgical Dressings where he met Jane Brown, the love of his life. In September 1947, they married and Jim enrolled at the University of Illinois where he received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1951. He took a position with Sundstrand Machine Tool Company of Rockford, Illinois, later transferring to the Sundstrand Aviation Division. In a career spanning 40 years, he worked for several divisions of the company, finally retiring in 1991 from Sundstrand Data Control, his final assignment.



Over the years, Jim enjoyed golf, watching sporting events such as football and basketball at the high school and college level, music, and theater. He was active with Barbershop Harmony for 18 years, singing tenor in three quartets and directing a barbershop chorus for several years. Self-taught, Jim enjoyed playing his keyboard almost every day. He was a devoted Rotarian, volunteer Docent at the Seattle Museum of Flight and member of a speakers' club called Wranglers. Jim and wife Jane were founding members of the Congregational Church on Mercer Island (United Church of Christ) and had been members for more than 55 years.



Jim is survived by brothers William Marich and Ronald Marich, sister Geraldine Madey, two children, David Marich (Lynn) and Martha Hutchings (Glenn), grandchildren Daniel Hutchings, Barbara Newby (Patrick), Kelli Hutchings, Patrick Marich (Katie) and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Gabriel Newby, Molly and Tully Marich. Jim is predeceased by wife Jane and sisters Alvira Hrynko and MaryAnn Kelsey.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Congregational Church on Mercer Island or The Seattle Museum of Flight.



