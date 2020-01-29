Home

James Clarence Furlong

James Clarence Furlong Obituary
James Clarence Furlong

James "Jim" Clarence Furlong was born on August 8, 1937 in Seattle to Margaret "Norine" Furlong and Richard Clarence "Clare" Furlong. He died peacefully in his sleep on January 24, 2020 at his home in Redmond, WA.

Jim was a lifelong resident of the Seattle area. He attended Odea High School where he played basketball and he then attended Seattle University, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at The Boeing Company for 42 years where he worked on the Air Launched Cruise Missile, the Supersonic Transport and ultimately moved into the Commercial Airplane Division where he worked on the 737. He was an early adopter and teacher of Lean Methodology in their manufacturing processes. He retired in 1999 and enjoyed golfing, travelling, Husky athletics, and cars, particularly BMWs. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and his beloved beagles.

He married his college sweetheart, Carolyn King on December 6, 1958. They had four children, Richard (Xynthia Butt), Claire (Spencer Root), David and Julie Furlong. Jim was very proud of his children, and grandchildren, Zoe Furlong, Natalie Root and Evan Root. He was also particularly fond of his beagle, Clyde.

Jim could fix anything and used his Engineering skills to tinker with his cars and help his children with house projects.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Norine and Clare Furlong. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, four kids, three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 14th at 11am at St. Louise Church in Bellevue with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the or the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
