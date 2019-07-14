James C.Y. Koh



James, a dedicated father and Boeing engineer with an eye for efficiency, a sweet tooth and a ready smile, died peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was 93.



Born in Guangdong, China, James was the first in his family to attend high school. He was admitted in 1947 to National Taiwan University in Taipei, and graduated with a B.S. in mechanical engineering. He came to the US in 1952 and earned his M.S. at U. of Washington and Ph.D. from U. of Minnesota. While in Minneapolis, he met Maria Lee through mutual friends; they wed in 1956.



James and his young family returned to Seattle, where he joined Boeing as an aeronautical engineer. He taught evening courses at UW and Seattle U., began developing apartments in the U-District and tutored his children on homework and Chinese values. Retiring from Boeing, he advised Ph.D. students in Taiwan and pursued Buddhism. He renovated buildings in Seattle's Chinatown, co-founded the Koh-Lee Foundation and opened a Buddhist education center.



James is remembered for his grit, resilience, positivity and dedication to family and community. Surviving him are a brother, his wife, four children, three daughters-in-law, and seven grandchildren.



Donations may be made to the James & Maria Koh Endowed Fellowship at UW's College of Engineering, in his memory.



James' online Guestbook is at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019