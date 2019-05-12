James D. Neidigh, III



Jim passed away peacefully at home May 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Seattle March 28, 1949 as James D. Neidigh III, known as Jim. He was married to the love of his life and partner in laughter and adventure for 37 years, Cami. They had three children, Kristin, James and Drew. Later blessed with two grandchildren, Maggie and June.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Peggy Neidigh and his sister Markee Page. He is survived by his wife Cami, children, James, Kristin Klopfenstein, Drew, sister, Wendy Forsyth, niece, nephews and grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at the Northshore Senior Center in Bothell on Sunday, May 19th at 2PM. Contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Fred Hutch Obiliteride under his son (James' team) would bring him joy.



Godspeed, Jim. Thank you for sharing your love of laughter and creating lifelong memories for us all. We will miss you dearly. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019