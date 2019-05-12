Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Neidigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Neidigh III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James D. Neidigh III Obituary
James D. Neidigh, III

Jim passed away peacefully at home May 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Seattle March 28, 1949 as James D. Neidigh III, known as Jim. He was married to the love of his life and partner in laughter and adventure for 37 years, Cami. They had three children, Kristin, James and Drew. Later blessed with two grandchildren, Maggie and June.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Peggy Neidigh and his sister Markee Page. He is survived by his wife Cami, children, James, Kristin Klopfenstein, Drew, sister, Wendy Forsyth, niece, nephews and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Northshore Senior Center in Bothell on Sunday, May 19th at 2PM. Contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Fred Hutch Obiliteride under his son (James' team) would bring him joy.

Godspeed, Jim. Thank you for sharing your love of laughter and creating lifelong memories for us all. We will miss you dearly.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.