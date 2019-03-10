Resources More Obituaries for James Pugel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James D. Pugel

James D. Pugel was born September 18, 1927 in Portland Oregon to Louis Pugel and Mary Perko, immigrants from Slovenia. He died in Seattle on March 2, 2019. The family, including two older brothers and a sister, moved to Longview, Washington two months later, where Louis had his own tailor shop. Jim attended Kessler Grade School and R.A. Long High School.



Jim had a happy childhood in Longview, mowing lawns, delivering papers, building and racing a Soap Box Derby racer, enjoying fishing for smelt and swimming in the Cowlitz River. He built his own boat and fished for salmon in the Columbia River and wandered his town and its bridges on his bike. He learned to water ski on Spirit Lake at the base of Mt. St. Helens, and camped and climbed around the mountain -- and took it as a personal affront when that mountain blew up in l980. After high school, Jim attended Lower Columbia Junior College for one year, then joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Army of Occupation in Japan. He enrolled in the University of Washington on the GI Bill and earned degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering and, later, earned a Professional Engineer's license. He joined Theta Delta Chi fraternity and was active in Newman Club. He chose to work for Bethlehem Steel's Seattle Plant as an engineer, receiving training in Bethlehem's East Coast plants. He eventually became the Seattle plant's Chief Engineer. When Bethlehem closed its Seattle plant, Jim chose to stay in Seattle where he and his wife Jane were raising a large family. He worked for several years then with Chiyoda Engineering, and later, for Boeing at the Kent Space Center.



He married Jane Williams of Pasco, in 1954, and one year later they bought their home in the Mt. Baker neighborhood of Seattle, where they lived for their entire married life, and where he died. Their children grew up with views of Mt. Rainier and the Cascades with Lake Washington at their feet. He was an involved dad, teaching his children conservation, helping with math, providing guidance for living a good life, gardening, and study skills. Later he watched two sons and a daughter row for the UW, and two sons row for Western.



He and Jane were at Henley to watch their son Chris' team represent the Huskies as National Champions. He enjoyed drawing plans and helping with building projects for his children's homes and at the family cabin at Priest Lake where he and Jane spent summers with the family, swimming daily into their 90's. Jane and Jim loved their wide travels in the U.S. and abroad. Jim devoted years to Boy Scouts where one by one his four sons joined Troop 213 in Lakewood. He began a new career of yearly 50-mile hikes, and outdoor camping in the snow where he loved building his own igloo and sleeping in it.



A lifelong Catholic, Jim was a devoted parishioner at St. Therese Church and an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Society making home calls for those in need for 30 years.



Six of Jim and Jane's children graduated from University of Washington, two from Western Washington University, and one from Mount St. Mary's College, Los Angeles. His legacy to his family includes respect for others, quiet service, a responsibility to our environment, an abiding faith, and joy in the every day.



Jim was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Stan, Julia, and Ed. He was beloved by his family and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane, and children Mary, Katie, Margaret (Pat Opalka), Jim (Erin Overbey) Jane (Barry Hance), Chris, Mike (Susan), Bill, and Ann (Trip Switzer.) He had 15 grandchildren, two great grandsons and many beloved nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank caregivers Dee, Lily, Marina, and Providence Hospice.



Jim's funeral will be Monday, March 11, at 10 AM at



St. Therese Church



926 35th Avenue, Seattle.



Jim would want any remem-brances to be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Therese Church, 3416 East Marion St., Seattle, WA 98122.



