James Dayton Schafer Obituary
James Dayton Schafer

1946 ~ 2019

It is with great sadness that after a long struggle with cancer, the family of James Dayton Schafer announces his passing on November 28, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. Admired by all who knew him for his deep love and compassion for family and friends and an abiding faith. He possessed a quick wit, sarcastic sense of humor and the gift of being a true and loyal friend. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, collecting art, and watching sports. Was involved in the Highline Exchange Club for over 40 years. He graduated from Cleveland High School 1964 and lived in Renton and Auburn. Owner of Schafer & Husmoe, a CPA practice in Burien.

Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Tina Schafer. His children Tina, Troy, Torey, 5 grandchildren, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and all their families.

Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
