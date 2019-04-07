Resources More Obituaries for James Douglas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Douglas

James Douglas, born November 15, 1963, passed away on March 29, 2019 after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. It was a battle he knew he couldn't win, but he viewed the time he had left as a gift.



He had a magical childhood in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. He learned to swim in Naylor's cove, roamed freely over Bray Head, dived off the rocks with his friends, and showed up at home just for mealtimes. He played in the Rugby Senior Cup Team for Presentation College Bray, hiked the Wicklow hills with the Fifth Wicklow Seascouts, and won several regattas with his rowing team of school friends at the Bray Rowing club.



On graduation from Trinity College, Dublin in 1985 there were no jobs to be had in Ireland and his entire graduating class had to search for employment abroad. He and a plane-load of other engineering graduates headed for Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Philips. They forged lifelong friendships. He met Jennifer, an English girl working as a translator for Philips. They married in 1992 in Wicklow Health Centre which doubled as a registry office. Their daughter, Leigh, was born in 1994. James dreamt of returning to Ireland and, in 1995, the family moved back to Bray and he started his career with Microsoft.



James started at Microsoft as the manager for a relatively small team, but his leadership qualities and management skills were apparent to all and he was soon asked to run the entire Microsoft Office organization in Dublin. He represented Microsoft's research and development activities in Ireland to both the Irish and US governments and did as much as anyone to ensure a thriving development center for Microsoft in Ireland. James then made the move to Seattle when he was asked to lead Office's international development work worldwide. Over nearly 25 years, he mentored and developed dozens of future leaders at the company and helped build one of the most successful businesses the world has ever known.



James made plans to retire from Microsoft and pursued a certificate in professional coaching with the intention of working as a consultant. He passed his final examination while undergoing chemo treatments because he was never one to let a goal or deadline slip past.



Three days after announcing his retirement, he was diagnosed and given just a few months to live. From then on, he made every moment count and focused on the things to be grateful for. His final wish was to return to Bray to see his family. In the front room of his childhood home, he sat and took in the view of the Irish sea.



He passed away peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, looking out over the Wicklow Hills. He leaves behind his wife Jennifer, his daughter Leigh, father James, mother Eileen, sisters Margaret (Liam), Aileen, Sarah (Derek), Rachel (Paul), brother Paul, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and many loyal and devoted friends. Preceded in death by his beloved dog, Buffy.



His Requiem Mass, cremation, and celebratory shindig took place in Bray on April 1st 2019. A memorial service will be held in Seattle on a yet to be decided date.



Donations, if desired, can be made in James' name to Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest in Cle Elum, where he was a board member for over ten years.



"By logic and reason we die hourly; by imagination we live."



