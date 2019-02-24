Resources More Obituaries for James Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Douglas Anderson

On Friday, February 1st, 2019 we lost our son, brother and uncle James Douglas Anderson (Jim) to cancer. It was a stunning loss to all who loved him. Jim was preceded in death by his brother John Michael Anderson. We are so deeply saddened to lose Jim at age 54 and we want to encourage everyone to get a colonoscopy.



Jim was born in Seattle in 1964 and grew up in Redmond, WA as the beloved son of Malcolm and Mary Jo Anderson, brother to Joe, John and Jeannie. He enjoyed a childhood full of adventure with motorcycles, mountain bikes and snow skiing. Jim loved the outdoors. Hiking and camping with his friends were his lifelong passions. It was his Duvall, WA property Jim loved most, where he built his shack and his buddies gathered for drinks and "superchili" over campfires. Later Jim designed and built his house with the help of his wonderful friends. While working at Woodinville Truss, Inc., our family business, Jim and a friend designed and patented a waterski boot that took him from Florida to Italy. He had a strong work ethic and after we closed the roof truss business Jim became a pipefitter specializing in geothermal systems, last working for EarthHeat in Duvall.



Jim always loved planting trees, building trails for mountain biking, camping and partying with his friends. A fiercely private and independent thinker, he fought for land rights and freedom from government regulation. Jim was known for his classically inappropriate quips that could send us into hysterics. He freely spoke his mind and did not spare any words. This last summer he was so happy to see his beloved niece Brittany (Anderson) Millen get married and then spend time with family at a reunion on Cottage Lake.



In October 2018 Jim was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs. He appreciated the great care he received from Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Radiation Oncology at Evergreen Hospital. Despite all efforts and hopes, Jim was unable to beat this horrible disease. Probably more than everyone realized, Jim deeply loved his family and friends. He experienced many sad losses in his life; first his brother John and then too many of his closest friends. It was Jim's wish to keep his illness to himself; the last thing he wanted was to cause worry for those he loved. Jim died peacefully with family and our dear family friend Shawn (Zumwalt) Torstveit by his side at Evergreen Hospital.



The death of our beloved Jim has been a great shock to us all. We hope he is with friends, having a cold beer, Crown Royal and Mexican food on a warm beach in Heaven. We invite all friends and family to join us for a graveside service on Saturday, March 2nd at 1pm at Novelty Hill Cemetery located at 28031 NE 116th St, Duvall, WA 98019. Afterward we will throw a wake in Jim's honor from 2pm to 4:30pm at The Grange restaurant in the heart of Duvall at 15611 Main St NE, Duvall, WA 98019. Special thanks to our pallbearers: Brent Reed, Dave Decker, Jeff Kerb, Timm Bourup, Glen Booth and Joe Anderson. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries