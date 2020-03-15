|
James Douglas "Doug" Lambrecht
James Douglas "Doug" Lambrecht, MD age 71, most recently of Kirkland, WA passed away the morning of March 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease and multiple health complications.
Doug was born at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Guam on September 16, 1948 to the late James Leroy Lambrecht and Ione Evangeline Bugge.
After residing in a number of areas around the country, his family moved to the West Seattle neighborhood in 1962. Doug was active with the Boy Scouts of America much of his life, obtaining his Eagle Scout badge and maintaining an active role with his own children. After Doug graduated from Chief Sealth HS in 1966, he continued his studies at Pacific Lutheran University, where he graduated in 1970.
It was at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, IL, which Doug graduated from in 1973, that he met his wife Karen whom he married on May 25th 1975. After the completion of his Residency at the Oregon Health & Science University in 1976, they decided to start their family in the Seattle Area, settling in Redmond where they raised their 4 children. Doug would go on to serve as a dedicated Medical Staff Member at Valley Medical Center in Renton for over 20 years.
He was a devoted father and grandfather with a passion for reading, hiking, skiing, oldies radio stations and history. An eternal optimist, Doug fully appreciated life and fought hard to survive multiple medical problems. He was grateful to all the wonderful medical staff that cared for him in his struggles over the last 12 years.
Doug will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Karen nee Jaruckis; children Katherine, Jillian Penny (Russell), Ryan (Amanda) and Nathan; brother David (Kim); grandson Lukas and expected granddaughter due in August.
Due to the current ongoing medical situation in our community and country, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020