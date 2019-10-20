|
James Duffy Stitt
On October 8, 2019 we lost our beloved, age 85. James was born on March 2, 1934 to William and Katherine Stitt. A fighter from the start, he was born prematurely and not expected to survive. A Catholic, he was immediately baptized and given last rites. He beat the odds and began life as a shy little boy with golden curls and an impish smile. Jimmy loved his big brother and together they embarked on a childhood of happy memories. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School through 8th grade and graduated from Seattle Prep in 1952. He enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean conflict aboard the USS Bennington. Following his years of service, he met and married the sister of a naval buddy. His 21 years of marriage to Judith Berkman (1957) was the beginning of his own family and children followed: James, Michele & Diane.
His career began with Smith Brothers Dairy but he traded harrowing milkman stories for a long, rewarding and distinguished career in law enforcement that spanned 39 years.
"Duffy" graduated from the SPD Academy in 1957, starting out as a traffic patrolman and later developed special skills in Burglary & Auto Theft, then was promoted to a detective in Vice. He carried his badge, #1813, with pride and honor throughout his entire life, a servant to the city he loved.
He enjoyed his work, the easy camaraderie of his law enforcement "family" along with the honor of knowing he was contributing to the safety of his community. He wore many "hats" and knew Seattle streets better than Google maps. After a series of coincidental encounters (spanning 15 years), Jim married a second time (1979), to Dorothy June Hoehne - the love of his life. He retired from SPD in 1984 and 2 weeks later accepted a security position in the U.S. Marshals Service, retiring in 1997.
Jim & Dorothy went travelling and camping in their Winnebago and enjoyed 17 years as "snowbirds" in Mesa, Arizona.
Jim enjoyed family traditions and celebrations, loved his family and wasn't shy about holding hands or bear hugs. He was a true cat man and his lap was always open for a good head scratch. He was a proud Seattleite and had deep roots here. Jim was especially proud of his Orange Irish heritage, with his ancestry originating in Scotland and Ireland. He loved to share family stories and visited graves often.
Jim was funny and loved to tell a good joke to anyone who would listen. He was a person of strong morals, character and integrity, and his spiritual roots were deep. He was proud of his three children and thoughtful in how he imparted his opinion.
Jim was a loyal friend and enjoyed weekly RAP meetings as an opportunity to stay connected with retired SPD officers.
In 2016, Jim moved into Quail Park Assisted Living to be closer to his daughters. He often marveled at his life and joked "that he wanted to live to the tri-centennial since he enjoyed the bi-centennial so much". His unwavering optimism and positive outlook will remain an inspiration to all who knew him. Jim remained deeply rooted by his love for family, his treasured friendships, and a constant, abiding faith in God.
He passed away quickly after an unexpected illness, surrounded by loving family and the promise of God's eternal love.
He leaves a grieving family, but we are comforted in the knowledge he is reunited with his loved ones and has found eternal peace.
Jim is survived by his family: Michele and Steve McGraw, Diane and Keith Hobbs, and four grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud: Emmaline, Erinn, Kyle & Mariah. He was predeceased by his brother William T. Stitt (1997), loving wife Dorothy (2015), and his son James (2018). He also leaves behind his McMullen cousins, his Kelso-Longview family, law enforcement colleagues, & good neighbors and dear friends who will mourn his passing.
A funeral will be held on Monday,
10/28 at 10:30am, Holyrood Mausoleum Chapel in Shoreline with graveside service to follow. A Memorial Reception will follow at the Nile Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you take the opportunity to "super-tip" your favorite breakfast waitress in his honor.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019