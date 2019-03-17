James Duncan Harris



We lost a classy, funny, and memorable man on January 8, 2019, when James Duncan Harris of Lake Forest Park, Washington passed away at the age of 72 of complications from Leukemia. Jim was born in Seattle to James Clinton Harris, Jr. and Mary Sadler Harris on November 30, 1946. He was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School and a 1970 graduate of Western Washington University where he earned a degree in English with a minor in Education. Over the years he had an extensive career working in retail for Addison's, Neiman Marcus, Tiffany, and others. The capstone of his working life was spent as a personal assistant for Mrs. Susan Adams, who also became a cherished friend. Jim had a passion for fine art, luxury china, music, and travel. Known informally as "Seattle's best-dressed gentleman," he will also be remembered for his outgoing personality, great sense of humor and wit, enviable singing voice, and tremendous love of family.



He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his son, Michael Harris, son-in-law Jimmy Harris, grandsons Tucker and Grayson, sisters Paula Wolkerstorfer and Merle Harris, former wife Sally Harris, and many friends and relatives. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and UW Medical Center teams for their outstanding care of Jim in his final months.



Jim will be laid to rest at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle, near his loving parents. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary