James Duncan Riley III



1942 ~ 2019



Jim, "Butch", was born on March 4, 1942 in Chicago, IL and passed away at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah, WA on June 8, 2019.



Jim was the only son of James Duncan Riley Jr. and Lucille Shea Riley. The family moved to Seattle when Jim was a toddler. He attended St. Edward and Blessed Sacrament Grade Schools in Seattle and St. Martin's High School in Olympia. After graduating he enlisted in the US Army. While on leave in 1963, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Connors. They were stationed in Germany. After returning to Seattle, their two sons were born, James Duncan IV and Mark Stephen. They raised their boys in Bellevue and lived in the same neighborhood for 53 years. For many years, Jim owned and operated two butcher shops in Seattle, one in Madison Park and the other in the Greenlake area. After closing the shops, he worked in transportation for the Seattle PI and later the Seattle Times until his retirement in 2005. The retirement years were wonderful for Jim and Kathy. They enjoyed time and activities with their two grandsons, many family occasions, lots of travel and, of course, hiking with the dogs.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister Mary. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 56 years, sons Jim and Mark, grandsons Vincenzo and Antonio, sister Barbara Easter and former daughters-in-law Michelle and Denise. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends!



A private family celebration will be held at a future date.



Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Paws, 15305 44th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98087;



www.paws.org Published in The Seattle Times from June 16 to June 18, 2019