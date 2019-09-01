|
James Edward Hutter
December 18, 1935 ~ June 29, 2019
Age 83. Born and raised in Seattle, WA. Parents Charles and Louise (Penner) Hutter. Graduate of Lincoln High School, in Seattle 1954. US Marine Corp (1954-1957) Corporal, served in Okinawa, Japan and Whidbey Island, WA. Reserves.
Married Marlene (Peterson) June 20, 1958 for 56 years the love of his life, until her passing in 2014. Also preceding Jim's death were his two sisters, Jean (Jim) Miller & Barbara (John) Corwin.
Jim leaves behind three children; Jim Jr., Pam & Jeff. One grandchild, Christian. His brother Chuck (Christy) Hutter. His S-I-L Kay and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
He volunteered his time to coach basketball, Little League baseball and football for years out of Bitter Lake Parks & Rec. He was a positive influence to hundreds of young boys & young men.
Jim had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. Shared with those who could get him talking.
After Mom passed, the kids met Dad every Sunday night for dinner. Caught up for the week, celebrated events and reminisced. Others knew where to find us and would join.
Thank you to the nurses from Providence Hospice and Wilton from Kan Doo Unlimited for their gentle, professional care!!!
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to American Kidney Fund or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019