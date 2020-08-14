James E. "Paddy" Ouillette
Paddy Ouillette of Fall City, Washington passed away August 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Paddy's health declined rapidly following a tractor accident in June and he died peacefully with his loved ones at his side.
Paddy was born May 23, 1932 to True and Teresa Ouillette of Sumner, Washington. He had many fond memories visiting his Irish immigrant grandparents next door, milking cows, and raising blueberries to help pay for college. He attended St. Martin's High School and University earning a bachelor's degree in history. At St. Martin's he gained lifelong friends and always valued the education he received.
Faith, family, and independence were values Paddy lived by. A lifelong Catholic, he was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Snoqualmie. Paddy enjoyed researching his genealogy and gaining an understanding of his family's past. He collected their stories and pictures and was eager to pass them on. Paddy traveled to Ireland for his 80th birthday to meet his relatives and it was a moment in time he cherished. Although dementia became a part of his life, with sheer determination he managed to live independently.
Paddy was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Claire, and young children Jimmy and Andy. He is survived by his children Rita Ouillette (Rixanne), Kathy Madden (Phil), Therese Rehn (Hap), Ann Fitzmaurice (Robert), and Chris Ouillette (Darlene), his grandchildren: Jon Madden (Marcy), Kim Madden Cuevas (Ivan), Liz Madden (Jake), AJ Rehn, Lauren Rehn, James Fitzmaurice, Sean Fitzmaurice, Matthew Ouillette, Patrick Ouillette, great-granddaughter Dylan Marie Madden, and his dear cousin C. David Hughbanks.
Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral mass will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 10:00 and can be attended by "Live Stream" only. To access the Live Stream: 1. Search "Our Lady of Sorrows Snoqualmie Facebook". 2. Choose the first item/link. 3. Scroll down past the login prompt to see the Live Stream. You do not need a Facebook account to view the Mass and if the login prompt pops up while scrolling, choose "Not Now".
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Paddy Ouillette to his beloved alma mater, Saint Martin's University. You may donate online at www.stmartin.edu/giving
or mail a gift to Saint Martin's University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey WA 98503. Gifts will go toward the Father Kilian Malvey Scholarship. When making your gift, please list his name.