James Edward "Ed" Rice
Age 97. James Edward Rice passed peacefully with family present on Sept. 24, 2019. Ed was born June 23, 1922 to Minnie (McCain) and James Rice in Vancouver, WA. He graduated from Vancouver High School in 1940, served in the Army Air Corp from 1942 to 1946 (India and Burma) and graduated in Chemical Engineering from Washington State College, after being voted Outstanding Senior in 1948. In 1963, he completed an MBA from the University of Washington. From 1948 to 1988, Ed contributed to the dawning nuclear and jet ages, first as an engineer at the Hanford nuclear production site near Richland, WA, then with Boeing as a market research expert. He was very happily married to Betty (O'Leary) Rice for 47 years until her death in 2001. They made their home on Mercer Island, WA. He is survived by three sons, three daughters-in-law, and six grandchildren: Dr. James Rice, wife Sarah, and children Kylie and Kiera of Chadds Ford, PA; Paul and Mary Rice of Pittsburgh, PA and their sons Daniel and his wife Mary Schnoor of Chicago, and Michael Rice of Washington D.C.; and Dr. Scott Rice, wife Jusil and children Leilani, and Brandon of Jacksonville, FL.
Ed was an optimistic, practical, people person who enjoyed the company of many relatives (younger and older), lifelong friends, parishioners at St. Monica Catholic Church on Mercer Island, and time with bi-weekly helper Heather Rudin. In retirement, he enjoyed talking with his sons, travel, maintaining his house until age 96, staying current on his I-Pad, a daily Sudoku puzzle, and closely following the WSU Cougars and Seattle Seahawks. He was a member of the Mercer Island Historical Society, until recently moving to Pennsylvania to be close to immediate family.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Oct 13, 2019 from noon to four pm at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue Washington. Rosary and Funeral will begin at 9:50 am and 10:30 am respectively on Monday, Oct 14 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 4301 88th Ave SE, Mercer Island. A reception will follow in the St. Monica Parish Hall from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will be Monday, Oct 14 at 3:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, WA.
Ed was caring, thoughtful and thoroughly enjoyed conversation with everyone he met. His engaging smile and WW II 'persevere with what comes in life' attitude are already greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019