Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Strock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ellsworth Strock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ellsworth Strock Obituary
James Ellsworth Strock

Jim passed away January 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jenny (Lundin), and 2 sons Michael (Laurie) and David (Tanya), and seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and former daughter-in-law Beth Gardner.

Celebration of Jim's life will be

at 2:00 p.m. on January 31 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 - 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177. See Beck's Tribute Center webpage

(www.beckstributecenter.com) for further details.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -