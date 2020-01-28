|
|
James Ellsworth Strock
Jim passed away January 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jenny (Lundin), and 2 sons Michael (Laurie) and David (Tanya), and seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and former daughter-in-law Beth Gardner.
Celebration of Jim's life will be
at 2:00 p.m. on January 31 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 - 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177. See Beck's Tribute Center webpage
(www.beckstributecenter.com) for further details.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020