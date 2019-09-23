|
|
Major James (Jim) F. Drotning
Washington National Guard and Army Reserve, Retired
It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jim died peacefully at home September 19, 2019 in Kent, Washington of natural causes at the age of 85. Jim fought a courageous prolonged battle with Dementia & Parkinson's disease and will be forever missed.
Jim is survived by Ginger his High School sweetheart and loving wife of 64 years. He also leaves his four children, Joleen (Eric), Janelle, Christopher, and Travis (Shannon), his nine grandchildren, Alena, Ashley, Jake, Kelsey, Kelly, Michael, Joshua, Madalyn, Hayden, and his two great grandchildren, Ezra, and Ella. He is preceded in death by his Mother Stella Marie Overturf Drotning and Father Harold Jasper Drotning.
Jim was born on September 21, 1933 in Portland Oregon. At the age of three, Jim and his parents moved to the Seward Park area of Seattle where Jim attended and graduated from Franklin High School Class of 1952. He attended The University of Washington before choosing his professional career that spanned over 47 years. Owner of Drotning Dental Laboratory Incorporated in Seattle, he was a member of the Washington State Dental Laboratory Association where he served a term as President. Jim began a new chapter in life with his retirement in 2000.
Jim was active in charitable organizations including; The North Central Kiwanis Club, serving as it's president for one year and volunteering for many years at its Camp Casey project for the severely handicapped and special needs children, The Millionaires Club, serving a one-year term as President and the Lions Club.
Jim was an active father who taught his children the joys of the outdoors. His favorite activity was family camping. Other interests included; collecting antique cannons, military memorabilia, fishing, hunting, boating and a home filled with family, friends and laughter. Jim was an enthusiastic numismatist (coin collector), and was passionate about antiquing.
The celebration of Jim's life
will be Thursday, September 26th
at 10:00 AM at
Tahoma National Cemetery.
Please arrive at Tahoma National
Cemetery at least 15 minutes early. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested a donation to or donations can be sent to The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019