James Forrest Luma
It is with great sadness that the family of James Forrest Luma announces his passing on Monday February 4th, 2019. Jim passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born in Helena Montana August 27th, 1922. Jim pursued his childhood dream of flying and joined the RCAF. Jim "Lou" became a Mosquito to pilot with the 418th squadron. Jim is survived by the love of his life Marjorie and children Jamie, Janet, Guy, Rick and dozens of grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Jim's life on June 15th, 1:00 at the Museum of Flight.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019