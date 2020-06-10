Or Copy this URL to Share

Jim was born in Seattle in 1937 and graduated from Highline High School in 1955. As a youth he spent summers harvesting plants in the Cascade Mountains for a landscape business or swimming in the crisp waters off the shores of West Seattle. He had a beautiful voice and sang in the school choir, competing as a soloist at the state level. After High School he joined the Marines as a radio operator, spent time in the Philippines, and learned to scuba dive off the shores of California. Upon discharge from the Marines in 1958 he was asked to be a groomsman at friend's wedding. He was partnered with bridesmaid Janet Hannon, and shortly thereafter he gave his heart to her. For the next 60 years, they built a wonderful life together and shared in an abundance of adventures.



Jim worked for the Highline School district where he apprenticed as a cabinet maker, later taking his skills to Logan Lumber in Normandy Park. Jim and Jan purchased an abandoned home on Steel Lake and Jim, rebuilt the entire house. He then started his own business as "The Wood Master." Later he joined The Boeing Company in construction and retired as a construction manager. Upon retirement he and Jan set out to build their dream home on Totten Inlet where they had purchased a cabin in 1985. This special place was also where they enjoyed one of their first dates together so many years before.



Jim was always in service to his family and friends. If you were one of his people he would do anything for you. Frame a wall, share a drink and a laugh, give a needed hug, dry a tear. After 65 years he continued to meet with his Highline High School classmates every couple of months to enjoy each other's camaraderie. He was there for all of us and we will miss him dearly. Jim recently said, "I have lived a charmed life". When reminded of how hard he and Jan worked he said, "It was never work to us – we were having so much fun." May we all remember to approach life and its winding paths with the same light spirit.



Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet, parents Fred and Rilda Mutter, and son Robert. He is survived by brothers Mike (Nancy) Mutter, and Rick (Renee) Mutter. Daughters Laurie (Les) Brown, Judi Victor, son Terry (Gina) Mutter, grandchildren Aaron, Joel, Kristen, Jacob, Natalie, Maggie, and Sydney, and Great Grandchildren Kaleb and Sophie.



In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to a habitat conservation project that Jim had a passion for along the shores of Little Skookum Inlet at his beloved Totten Shores. The project is being led by the nonprofit Forterra.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

