James Frederick ("Jeff") Weymouth



Retired Engineer for Boeing and resident of Monroe, WA, died suddenly on May 16, 2019 at the age of 77.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Debra, his brother, Lorin ("Larry") and step-sister Diane Mann. His parents, Edgar Albert Weymouth Jr. and Edna Annie (Nelson) Weymouth, of Bellevue, WA, preceded him in death.



Jeff was born in Seattle on March 11, 1942 and resided in the area his entire life. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1960 and attended the University of Washington and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, graduating in 1968.



Besides bringing many innovative engineering designs to Boeing during his 41 year career, he was also recognized as an exceptional race car driver of Corvettes with the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).



Jeff also owned a classic Chris Craft Constellation yacht and became an active member of the Everett Yacht Club. He enjoyed cruising the San Juan Islands and inside passage of Canada. He loved anchoring in hidden and remote coves and to feast on crab, salmon and shrimp with a great bottle of wine or a Coors Light.



With his wife Debby, he built a beautiful barn from an old dilapidated cow barn for her show horses and together they raised Black Angus cattle. He will be deeply missed by his wife, family, friends and pets, and all who knew him. He will always be in our hearts.



A celebration of his life will be held later this summer for family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary, purrfectpals.org/give. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary