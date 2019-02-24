Home

The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
James G. Bond Ph.D.

James G. Bond Ph.D. Obituary
James G. Bond, Phd

James G. "Jim" Bond, 94, passed away on January 16, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim was the father of Timothy James Bond, a Professor and current Head of the Professional Actor training Program in the University of Washington School of Drama. Born in Lorain, Ohio on April 17, 1924, Jim served as a First Sargent in the Army Infantry during WWII.

Dearly loved, Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A full obituary may be viewed at

http://funerals.coop/obituaries/james-g-bond.html Remembrances may be made to: Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation.

Remembrances may be made to: Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
