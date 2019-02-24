|
|
James G. Bond, Phd
James G. "Jim" Bond, 94, passed away on January 16, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim was the father of Timothy James Bond, a Professor and current Head of the Professional Actor training Program in the University of Washington School of Drama. Born in Lorain, Ohio on April 17, 1924, Jim served as a First Sargent in the Army Infantry during WWII.
Dearly loved, Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019