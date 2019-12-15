|
James George McCurdy
1923 ~ 2019
Jim McCurdy passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born to H. W. (Mac) and Sarah Catharine in Seattle on September 24, 1923. Jim was deeply grateful to be born in the United States, and proud to be a third generation Washingtonian. From his days as a young boy, Jim spent endless summers in Port Townsend and Glen Cove where he sailed, built boats, and played on sandy shores. For over eighty years, Jim loved sailing the waters of Puget Sound and the Inside Passage to Alaska.
Jim graduated from Franklin High School in 1941. He then entered Stanford University, where he was chosen to be Captain of the Freshman Football Team. Jim subsequently transferred to the University of Washington where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the UW Husky Football team from 1943-44, elected honorary captain, and named the Seattle PI Sportsman of the Year in 1944. He graduated in 1945 when he received the Flaherty Inspiration Award.
Upon graduation, Jim served his country proudly as a commissioned officer in the NROTC in the United States Navy Reserve, serving aboard the cruiser, Helena (CA 75).
After being hired by the Puget Sound Bridge and Dredge Co. in 1946 and working in various positions at its successor company, Lockheed Shipbuilding & Construction Co., Jim retired as Chairman in 1972. He continued as President of an affiliated company, Puget Sound Dredging Co., until his retirement in 1993.
A dedicated and active member of the Seattle business community, Jim served as a director of the Pacific National Bank and its successor, Wells Fargo, for thirty-two years. As well, Jim held board leadership positions at KIRO Television, Unigard Insurance Co., Washington Mutual Bank, and Rockcor. Beyond the business community, Jim actively gave back to his hometown, Seattle. His many community contributions included Director positions for the Washington State Parks & Recreation Committee and KCTS Channel 9. As a veteran, Jim participated in the Seattle Council US Navy League, and as a proud Husky, he served on various committees at the UW College of Engineering where he was the President of 1st College of Engineering Alumni. Jim was also an active member of Seattle Golf Club, The University Club, The Rainier Club, Seattle Rotary, and was a life member of Seattle Yacht Club.
The proudest part of Jim's life was his wonderful family. His brother Lt. (j.g.) Thomas W. McCurdy USNR preceded him in death in 1955 at the age of only twenty-seven. Jim missed his brother greatly throughout his life. An avid outdoor enthusiast, Jim enjoyed skiing with his children in Sun Valley and Europe. In 1974, he summited Mount Rainier with his eldest son, James. In later years, he and his beloved wife, Betty, traveled extensively throughout the world, relishing new destinations and different countries to experience and explore together. His wife of 65 years, Betty Barclay McCurdy, passed away in December 2016. Jim will be sorely missed and is survived by his children: James W. McCurdy (Brooke), Neil B. McCurdy (Ann) and Margaret M. Williams (John); grandchildren: Aslan and Kate McCurdy, Drew, Kyle, and Ian McCurdy, and Evan and Katie Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations of remembrance be given to the University of Washington, Thomas W. McCurdy Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o UW Foundation, PO Box 359505, Seattle, WA 98195.
A Memorial and Celebration will be held December 21st, 2 p.m. at the Seattle Yacht Club.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019