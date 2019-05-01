James Glenn McOmber



James G. (Jim) McOmber, 82, of Redmond, died April 26, 2019, following a brief illness. Born March 27, 1937 in Sacramento, California, he was the youngest child of Charles and Evelyn McOmber.



Jim retired as an expert in civil aviation security at the Federal Aviation Administration. Earlier, he worked in local and federal law enforcement. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a captain in 1964.



Above all, Jim was devoted to his wife and family, which included three sons and five grandchildren. He was married to Beverly for 59 years. He was especially close to Beverly's parents, Carl and Olga Peterson, Swedish immigrants who shared the family's longtime home in Bellevue.



Jim enjoyed sailing and fishing with his wife and family on Puget Sound. Later, he and Bev spent many years crabbing, playing cribbage and visiting with friends and family at a vacation home on Camano Island.



He found great solace in his Catholic faith, volunteering at his parish and in a program that supports the faith needs of prison inmates.



Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly McOmber; his sons, Dennis McOmber (Karen) of Tucson, Arizona, and Marty McOmber (Deborah Bach) of Seattle; and his grandchildren Andy, Brendan, Britta, Erik and Karl.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Wood, of Sacramento, and his son Christopher McOmber of Bothell.



A funeral mass and reception will



be held Friday, May 10, 11 a.m. at



Saint Teresa of Calcutta



Catholic Church



17856 NE Woodinville Duvall Road



Woodinville, WA 98077.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's memory to Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/2899/Home/NewQuickGive