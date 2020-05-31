James Gordon Kelly
James Gordon Kelly

December 21, 1929 ~

May 16, 2020

Jim died peacefully of natural causes on May 16, 2020 in the Skilled Nursing Unit of Mirabella Seattle. He and his wife of 30 years, Seeley Dole Chandler, moved to Mirabella, Seattle in 2009. He was very active at Mirabella Seattle both within the Mirabella Community and in Seattle. Jim grew up in Cincinnati and graduated with honors from the University of Cincinnati in1953. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology in1958 from the University of Texas in Austin. He spent 2 years in a post doctoral fellowship at Mass General Hospital under Erich Lindemann, Phd/MD, after which he completed a Master's Degree in Public Health at the Harvard School of Public Health. He went on to be one of the developers of a new field of psychology: Community Psychology. Jim was recognized and appreciated most for his huge contribution to the field of Community Psychology. His early and longstanding leadership along with his empirical research and exemplary authored publications, established principles for the field and theoretical points of view. His work both formed and influenced Community Psychology for more than 50 years. Over his professional life, he held positions in Community Psychology at Ohio State University, U. of Michigan, the U. of Oregon, and finally, at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He was an active researcher and contributed books and articles to the field of Community Psychology. He was the first President of the Division of Community Psychology. within the American Psychological Association and received several professional awards, all the while training and mentoring many graduate students in the field, some of which became his good friends and co-authors. In later retirement he played tennis and learned to play the vibraphone.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind 5 children and their spouses, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; also his ex-wife, Sue Rombach Kelly.

Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
