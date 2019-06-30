Home

James Joseph Granquist was born on August 1, 1945, as WWII was ending.

He was the 3rd of 6 children, born to Joe & Mildred Granquist. It was a fun-loving, rollicking bunch: Lee, Sally, Jim, Mary, Bob & Gary.

Jim was very athletic. He grew up mainly in West Seattle, where he would swim every day at Colman Pool & play tennis at Lincoln Park. He also loved baseball & football.

Despite a devastating brain hemorrhage just before his 16th birthday, he managed to graduate on time from West Seattle High School in 1963. He went on to get a teaching degree at the University of Puget Sound and a Master's Degree in Social Work at the University of Washington.

Despite his left side paralysis, Jim didn't let it slow him down. He worked as a Psychiatric Social Worker at Rainier School in Buckley, WA for 35 years, where he was well liked by staff & parents.

Jim married Wanda in 1968, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary just last year. Jim loved being a Dad to his two sons, Doug and Joe. And delighted in his two daughters-in-law, Megan and Keri. He was blessed with four sweet grandsons: Tyler, Elliott, William & Ruston.

Jim loved many things, but especially: his sports teams, Scrabble, flashlights, Fig Newtons, the Auburn Senior Center, playing dummy rummy, traveling with our camping buddies, his family, his friends & his church.

A celebration of Jim's life will be

held on Saturday, July 13th at

3pm at Family of Grace Lutheran

Church in Auburn, WA.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Auburn Senior Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
